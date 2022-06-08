Midway wins 12th Little League Softball World Series

The Midway Little League team now has the title of world series champions.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway Little League will bring another banner with it back to Texas.

Monday, Midway won the Little League Softball World Series championship game against Delmar Little League from Maryland 5-4 in seven innings.

Midway scored four unanswered runs, taking a 4-3 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Maryland then tied the game in the fifth inning before leading off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single. Midway's star pitcher Zaneria Hughes got a huge strikeout to help them get out of the inning unscathed.

Hughes then hit in a run to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the extra inning. But, in the bottom half of the seventh, Maryland had two runners on with two outs before Hughes fielded a chopper to end the game.