Midway's Hughes throws no-hitter in Little League Softball World Series

The Midway Little League is moving on in the Orange Bracket at the Little League Softball World Series.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — It's a historic fete that will live on in the Waco area.

The Midway Little League team beat Puerto Rico 2-0 in its second game at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, Wednesday. The win keeps the Hewitt, Texas team in the winner's bracket.

Zaneria Hughes was the star of the show for Midway. She hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to score the first run of the game.

But she was lights out in the circle, pitching the entire six-inning game, facing only 20 batters and striking out 16 in a no-hitter.

It's the first no-hitter at the Little League Softball World Series since Aug. 16, 2021.

Midway will enjoy an off day before returning to action at 6 p.m. central time Friday on ESPNU.