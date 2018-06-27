Midway Director of Operation Jason Kramer walks with a purpose. "I don't want to go back to that. I don't want to go back to feeling that way," Kramer says.

Weighting 196 pounds, Jason was overweight for his size.

"I used to drink 20 cokes a day." Kramer said.

Jason needed to lose weight, but never seemed to have the motivation to get his health in check. A trip to the dentist office changed all of that.

"The doctor asked me when was the last time I went to the doctor. I said ten years and they took my blood pressure and it was pretty high and they said you might need to go," Kramer said.

His blood pressure was above 200. That indicates a hypertensive crisis, which puts you in the highest risk category for a heart attack, stroke or other life threatening problems.

Midway Athletic Director Brad Shelton said "he decided, I don't like the state I'm in so I'm going to change the state of my mind. I'm going to drive to do something better and that's what he did and that's what it takes. Get up and say hey I'm going to be better today,"

With the encouragement of coaches, Jason started walking, and walking. Three weeks ago, he messaged Sports Director Nick Canizales on Twitter, asking how many steps would he need to take in order to do a story on him.

Nick said one million. It didn't take Jason long to accept the challenge.

"I wanted to live, I didn't want to die," Kramer said. "I didn't want to get diabetes and I just wanted to be healthy. I didn't like what the way I looked or felt."

Jason walked and walked, averaging 40,000 steps a day.

"I would walk sometimes at midnight, sometimes at 2am," Kramer said. "On the weekends, I would start at 2am and walk all times of the day."

This past Saturday, Jason reached the one million step mark.

"I knew when he said hey this is what I want to do, zero doubt in my mind that he wasn't going to accomplish it," Shelton said. "He's just that kind of guy."

In the entire process, Jason lost 57.4 pounds and his blood pressure was back to normal. Last night was a special moment as he was able to wear his letter jacket for the first time in 25 years.

"It was an awesome because I wasn't able to put it on since my senior year of high school so that was awesome. I really enjoyed it," Kramer said.

Jason said he will always be grateful to his support group for pushing him along this journey.

"If it wasn't because of Mr. Shelton and Coach Boyd and Edge and the whole Midway family, I wouldn't be here," said Kramer.

"It makes me happy. I'm proud of him but this is really about him. He's the one who made a commitment. We're lucky to have him here," Shelton said.

