Will Rigney is headed to Wrigley.

For the second straight year, Central Texas will be represented in the Under Armour All-America game.

Last season it was Robinson's Braxton Ashcraft, this year it will be Midway's Will Rigney.

Rigney has been selected to pitch in the 11th annual UA All-America game which will be played on July 20 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

The UA All-America game roster includes the top 40 high school baseball players from the United States. Puerto Rico and Canada.

The 6'5, 215 lb right-handed pitcher from Midway HS boasts a 95-mph fastball.

He is currently committed to play baseball at Baylor.

