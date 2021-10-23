Astros hosting 24-hour celebration outside Minute Maid Park today | Schedule of events

The team store at Union Station will be open 24 hours and will be offering a shopping spree giveaway, gift with purchase opportunities, food trucks and more.

HOUSTON — To celebrate the Astros winning their third American League Pennant and advancing to the 2021 World Series, the team will host a 24-Hour World Series Team Store Bash Saturday.

The celebration is already underway following the AL pennant-clinching victory on Friday evening. The event runs for 24 hours through Saturday night.

Highlights of the 24-hour event, that will take place inside the Astros Team Store at Union Station and outside Union Station along Crawford Street and Texas Avenue, include a grand prize of a $1,000 shopping spree at the Team Store, multiple gift with purchase opportunities, face painting, a balloon artist, unique photo opportunities, food trucks, and more.

Astros 24-Hour World Series Team Store Bash

An hour-by-hour schedule for the 24-hour event is listed below.

5 a.m. – 8 a.m. - Free Coffee & Pastries: The Astros Team Store will serve coffee and pastries to the first 200 customers. (while supplies last)

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. - Gift with Purchase - 2022 Astros Fan Fest Vouchers with $150 purchase (while supplies last).

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Houston native Jesse de Leon live mural painting to celebrate ALCS victory in front of Union Station

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. - DJ Johnny Bravo will be spinning tunes all day on top of shipping container on Crawford Street. Fans will be able to step inside of the shipping container for a unique photo opportunity.

11 a.m. – noon - The Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will make an appearance in the Astros Team Store and offer photo opportunities.

Noon - 1 p.m. - Orbit will make an appearance in the Astros Team Store and offer photo opportunities.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Caricature artist outside Union Station

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. - Coffee-Q food truck outside Union Station. Free quesadilla or nacho with purchase of merchandise (must show Team Store receipt). Additional items for fans to purchase will also be available.

1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Balloon artist inside Union Station

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. - Gift with Purchase: Free Minute Maid Park Tour vouchers to select dates in 2022 with $150 purchase (while supplies last).

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. - Face painters outside Union Station

3 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Gaspachos Fruits and Cravings food truck outside Union Station. Fans can show receipt from team store for one free item from the menu.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. - Gift with Purchase – Free Ticket Vouchers to select games in 2022 with $150 purchase (while supplies last).

11 p.m. – Pick and announce the grand prize winner for the $1,000 shopping spree from the Astros Team Store (winner need not be present).

How to get World Series tickets

Individual tickets for World Series home games are already on sale now.

Fans can purchase tickets online at Astros.com/postseason or by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.

Due to an extremely limited number of individual game tickets that will be available for World Series games, fans are encouraged to guarantee their access to 2021 World Series tickets by purchasing 2022 Season Tickets, on-sale now by calling 1-877-9ASTROS or by visiting Astros.com/postseason.

Academy Sports + Outdoors selling official Astros AL Championship gear

All 30 Academy Sports + Outdoors stores in the Houston area are already selling official Astros American League Championship Locker Room apparel.

Stores will stay open until supply is depleted or the last customer is served. The apparel will also be available at that time online at academy.com.

The Houston Astros are the 2021 ALCS™ champs! And we’re here to help you celebrate the big win with officially licensed championship gear online now: https://t.co/Y37SbwL6Rj pic.twitter.com/EkfBjGs82e — Academy Sports + Outdoors (@Academy) October 23, 2021

Dick’s Sporting Goods selling official Astros AL Championship gear

Dick’s Sporting Goods is selling official Astros American League Championship Locker Room apparel at their 12 Houston-area stores. Stores will reopen at 7 a.m. Saturday for pick up in-store.