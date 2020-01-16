HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have avoided arbitration with George Springer by signing him to a one-year contract, owner Jim Crane announced Thursday.

Springer agreed to a $21 million deal for the 2020 season, according to the Associated Press.

"Per source, George Springer and the Astros have settled on a deal for 2020 at $21 million plus an awards package," MLB.com Mark Feinsand reported. "Springer and the Astros had exchanged salary figures Of $22.5 million and $17.5 million. Springer’s settlement of $21 million was $1 million above the $20 million midpoint."

USA TODAY reports the 30-year-old made $12.2 million in 2019, which was the best of his career so far.

"He set personal bests with a .292 average, 39 home runs, 96 RBI and a .974 OPS despite being limited to 122 games," reported the newspaper.

Last month, the Astros and right-handed pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. also agreed to terms on a one-year contract for the 2020 season to avoid arbitration.

