Astros shake up lineup ahead of do-or-die Game 5 in Atlanta

The Braves have won both games at Truist Park. If Houston hopes to bring the series back to Minute Maid, they need to turn it around in Atlanta tonight.

HOUSTON — Atlanta will look to clinch a World Series win with a victory over Houston in Game 5 Sunday night.

On Saturday night, Dansby Swanson and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning, lifting the Braves to a 3-2 victory over the Astros and a three games to one lead in the World Series.

Tyler Matzek earned his third victory this postseason and Jorge Soler went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Cristian Javier took his first loss of the postseason for Houston.

Tucker Davidson will start for Atlanta in Game 5. Framber Valdez takes the mound for Houston.

The Braves were 42-38 in home games in 2021. Atlanta has hit 18 home runs this postseason, Freddie Freeman has accounted for three of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .521.

The Astros were 44-37 on the road in 2021. Houston has hit 15 home runs this postseason, Jose Altuve has accounted for five of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .517.

Pregame updates

The Houston Astros have reworked their lineup for Game 5, dropping the slumping Alex Bregman from his usual third spot to seventh. Carlos Correa moves into the third slot.

Bregman is 1 for 14 in the World Series, and Houston trails Atlanta three games to one. The Astros have desperate for a big hit this week — they're hitless in their last 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position.

Second baseman Jose Altuve will lead off, followed by right fielder Michael Brantley, Correa at shortstop, left fielder Yordan Álvarez, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, center fielder Kyle Tucker, Bregman at third base, catcher Martín Maldonado and pitcher Framber Valdez.

Changes to Astros' lineup:



Jose Altuve-2b



Michael Brantley-rf



Carlos Correa-ss



Yordan Alvarez-lf



Yuli Gurriel-1b



Kyle Tucker-cf



Alex Bregman-3b



Martin Maldonado-c



Framber Valdez-lhp — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 31, 2021

The odds are against the Astros coming back to win the World Series. Teams up 3-1 have gone on to win 85 percent of the time, according to Major League Baseball.

It's the 49th time a #WorldSeries has been 3-1. The team leading wins 85% of time, per MLB https://t.co/wSIX4fjsDN — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 31, 2021

End of the road for pitchers batting?

Game 5 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves could represent a historic moment for Major League Baseball. It might be the final time a pitcher appears in the batting order.

There's a good chance the designated hitter will come to the National League next year, most likely on a permanent basis. The DH debate has raged since the American League first used it in 1973.

Game 5 will be at Truist Park in Atlanta, meaning the Braves and Astros will both list pitchers in the lineup. But regardless of the result, it will be the last game in an NL ballpark this season. So it might just mark the end of an era.