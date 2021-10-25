5 Astros players named Silver Slugger finalists

Managers and coaches vote for the top hitters in their positions for each league and the winners will be announced next month.

HOUSTON — Five Astros players are finalists for Louisville Slugger 2021 Silver Slugger Awards.

The Astros and Blue Jays tied for the highest number of players in the American League.

Managers and coaches vote for the top hitters in their positions for each league and the winners will be announced next month.

American League Silver Slugger finalists

1st Base: Yuli Gurriel, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto), Matt Olson (Oakland)

2nd Base: Jose Altuve, Marcus Semien (Toronto), DJ LeMahieu (New York), Jorge Polanco (Minnesota)

Shortstop: Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts (Boston), Tim Anderson (Chicago), Bo Bichette (Toronto)

Outfielder: Kyle Tucker, Cedric Mullins (Baltimore), Teoscar Hernández (Toronto), Aaron Judge (New York), Mitch Haniger (Seattle), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Toronto), Hunter Renfroe (Boston), Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay)

Designated Hitter: Yordan Álvarez, Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles), Giancarlo Stanton (New York), Joey Gallo (New York), Nelson Cruz (Tampa Bay)

There are also award finalists for 3rd base players and catchers.

Winners of the Silver Slugger Awards will be voted on by MLB managers and coaches.

Each team manager will allow three coaches to make their own choices, making four votes per team. They’ll pick who they believe to be the best offensive producer in their position. Votes are based on their impressions of the finalist and that finalist’s offensive statistics (home runs, batting averages, OPS, etc.).