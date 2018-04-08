HOUSTON – A Houston Astro is now speaking his mind on the dispute between President Donald Trump and NBA star LeBron James.
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman says he thinks James is role model and that he was embarrassed by the president’s tweet.
“LeBron is an amazing role model and has helped so many people. Embarrassing that our Pres. would tweet this... I’ll go back to sticking to sports. Sorry everybody,” Bregman tweeted Saturday.
Trump bashed James in a tweet Friday night saying that CNN’s Don Lemon is the “dumbest man on television” and that he made James “look smart.” The president also said he preferred Michael Jordan.
The president’s response came after James said in the interview that Trump was "using sports to kinda divide us, and that's something that I can't relate to."
James added that, "sports has never been something that divides people. It’s always been something that brings someone together.”
Jordan expressed his support for James on Saturday.
"I support L.J.," Jordan told NBC News through his spokesperson on Saturday. "He's doing an amazing job for his community."
