HOUSTON - Earlier this week, KHOU 11 viewers met 2-year-old Corey, the Tomball toddler who showed off his impressions of each Astros player’s batting stance in a now-viral video.
WATCH: Houston toddler obsessed with Astros
On Thursday, Corey scored an awesome opportunity from Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who saw the video and loved it.
Hinch invited Corey and his family to sit in his seats for a game and get an up-close look at the team.
Corey and his parents are hoping to go soon before the family grows even more. His mom is 9 months pregnant.
Who knows – maybe the new baby will be named after an Astros star.
