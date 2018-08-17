HOUSTON - Earlier this week, KHOU 11 viewers met 2-year-old Corey, the Tomball toddler who showed off his impressions of each Astros player’s batting stance in a now-viral video.

WATCH: Houston toddler obsessed with Astros

On Thursday, Corey scored an awesome opportunity from Astros manager A.J. Hinch, who saw the video and loved it.

Hinch invited Corey and his family to sit in his seats for a game and get an up-close look at the team.

Hi Lilly- This video is awesome. I’d love to invite you and your family to a game. You can sit in my seats and enjoy an up close look at our team. Thanks for sharing. — AJ Hinch (@ajhinch) August 16, 2018

Corey and his parents are hoping to go soon before the family grows even more. His mom is 9 months pregnant.

Who knows – maybe the new baby will be named after an Astros star.

