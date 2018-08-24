HOUSTON — Dodger fans are apparently still stinging a little from the Astros 2017 World Series win.

Pitcher Justin Verlander learned that the hard way when he got his tab from a lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

"Beverly Hills Hotel really making me pay for that World Series win," he posted on Instagram, along with a photo of his $1,095,198.20 bill. "Thanks for the great lunch as always!"

The bill included a couple of McCarthy salads, eggs, pancakes and a drink called the Green Envy. Right below that was an off-the-menu item known as the "Dodger Killer" at a charge of $1,000,000.

That jacked the tax up to 95,000 plus change.

It was all in good fun, of course.

Well-played, Beverly Hills Hotel.

