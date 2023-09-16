Astros making change to 'batter's eye' at Minute Maid Park

The Astros are much better on the road this season than at home, which may have led to the change.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have been one of baseball’s top road teams this season, but at Minute Maid Park, it’s been a different story.

That could be why the team announced a change to the defending World Series champions’ ballpark that should be ready for the team’s next homestand, which begins Sept. 18.

The batter’s eye – which is the green area right behind the center field wall in Major League Baseball parks -- is getting some new paint. In Houston, the batter’s eye is the green grassy area with the Astros logo landscaped into it. It’s what players who are up to bat see in the background when looking out at the pitcher.

In a statement sent out Friday, the Astros said they’re adding green paint to the right side of it.

"I'm sure the Astros aren't blaming their poor offensive number at home this season on the batter's eye, but obviously someone said something or else this would not have happened," KHOU 11's Matt Musil said Friday night in his sport report.

So far this season, the Astros are 38-37 at home, but 45-28 on the road. We’ll see if a new paint job changes that.