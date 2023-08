The Astros star pulled off his own jersey to give it to a boy in the crowd following Monday's game against the Marlins.

MIAMI — A viral video proves why Houston loves Jose Altuve.

The Astros star put a smile on one fan's face after the first game of Houston’s series in Miami on Monday.

After the game, Altuve went to the stands to greet fans, and at one point, Altuve pulled off his own jersey to give it to a boy in the crowd.

The young fan’s reaction is priceless.

The fan got another surprise later on when following an interview the Astros star showed up again to sign his jersey for him.