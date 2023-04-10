Minute Maid Park upping its food game with new postseason menu

Houston Astros fans should leave their diets at home if they're going to the playoff games this weekend.

Fans who head to Minute Maid Park this weekend to watch the Houston Astros in the playoffs are going to see some tempting new treats for the taste buds.

Aramark has upped its game by adding a few new players to the lineup.

Leave your diet at home -- but not your wallet!

AstroNautchos: Fresh-fried, ranch-dusted kettle chips and white queso served with a choice of chopped brisket, pork burnt ends, or smoked chicken with Breggy Bomb BBQ Aioli, slaw, pico, and fresh jalapeños. $19.65

Slova-Chos: Tortilla chips, house-made Crawford Bock Beer cheese, sauteed peppers and onions with a choice of sausage: Garlic Pepper Jack, Crawford Bock & Cheese, or Crawford Bock. $15.99

Curveball Corn Dogs: Mini corn dogs loaded with chili, cheese, and diced onions. $15.99

Michelada in a tajin-rimmed glass: Choice of flavors: traditional, watermelon, mango or spicy with a wide selection of Mexican beers. "Hook It Up" with shrimp, octopus, a strip of million-dollar bacon & celery stock for $39.99.

: Choice of flavors: traditional, watermelon, mango or spicy with a wide selection of Mexican beers. “Hook It Up” with shrimp, octopus, a strip of million-dollar bacon & celery stock for $39.99. Crush City Vodka: Whipped vodka, Fanta Orange, and Grenadine in a blue sugar-rimmed souvenir cup. single $19.99; double $35.59