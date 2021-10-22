The Houston Astros are World Series-bound!

Houston eliminated Boston and will now head to the World Series.

HOUSTON — Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, Yordan Alvarez stayed hot at the plate and the Houston Astros earned yet another trip to the World Series, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.

The Astros advanced to the World Series for the fourth time overall and the second time in three seasons.

Though the team faced adversity earlier in the ALCS, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said the team never gave up.

"We’re really happy right now,” said Altuve. “We believe in ourselves. We didn’t give up. Our fans always stayed with us and we stayed positive as a team and we made it happen.”

For owner Jim Crane, the fans provided the spark the team needed to come back and put away the Red Sox.

"You see it tonight. It was electric," said Crane. "We got great fans. I cannot say that enough. We wouldn’t be here without the fans. It’s so much fun to see the energy in here and everybody having a great time and I’m just proud of the guys and everyone involved in the organization.”

Ryne Stanek on proving everyone wrong: "We've been catching it from all side, all year. It's a testament to how tough this team is, mentally...every team wants us to get beat, they cheer when our guys get hit...it feels good to come out and make a statement" #Astros pic.twitter.com/k92vkvUmy0 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 23, 2021

Manager Dusty Baker’s team will open the World Series on Tuesday night, either at Dodger Stadium or home against Atlanta. The Braves lead Los Angeles 3-2 in the NL Championship Series going into Game 6 Saturday night.

For my Spanish speakers out there...



I caught up with Yuli Gurriel (@el_yuly10) for a Spanish interview. I'll tweet out some translations in this thread. #Astros pic.twitter.com/IOvcxk8xls — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 23, 2021

If the Dodgers advance, the World Series will start in Los Angeles. If Atlanta wins, Houston will have home field advantage.

Ryan Pressly on the #Astros winning the AL pennant: "I can't put it into words how proud I am of these guys. These are my brothers. With all the stuff going on...they put their blinders on." pic.twitter.com/GP2QeKPBP5 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 23, 2021

World Series schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Wednesday Oct. 27

Friday, October 29

Saturday, October 30

Sunday, October 31 (if necessary)

Tuesday, Nov. 2 (if necessary)

Wednesday, Nov. 3 (if necessary)

Red Sox vs. Astros game updates

Houston took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on the long double off the bat of Yordan Alvarez, driving in Alex Bregman who had singled.

Astros pitcher Luis Garcia is pitching a gem so far. He's not allowed a hit through four innings.

Houston added a run when Alvarez again came through. The big guy tripled and then came home on a double play with some heads-up base running.

And when Boston threatened, Maldonado and Ryne Stanek did this...

Martin Maldonado @Machete1224 on the 7th inning-ending, strike 'em out & throw 'em out double play and the reaction the Astros showed coming off the field.



"You get caught in the moment. That was a big play." pic.twitter.com/6q1F3vYJpe — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 23, 2021

It was a party outside Minute Maid Park before the game. KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul found some excited fans. And David was a little excited himself!

Kyle Tucker added to the lead with a three-run home run to give Houston a 5-0 lead. That would be the final.

The first pitch will be tossed out by Sister Mary Catherine of the 'Rally Nuns.'

Sister Mary Catherine set to throw out the first pitch tonight before Game 6. The Rally Nuns will be here in full force. #Astros pic.twitter.com/OqtN9tDkxn — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 22, 2021