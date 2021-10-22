The Houston Astros are World Series-bound!

HOUSTON — Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, Yordan Alvarez stayed hot at the plate and the Houston Astros earned yet another trip to the World Series, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series.
The Astros advanced to the World Series for the fourth time overall and the second time in three seasons.
Though the team faced adversity earlier in the ALCS, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve said the team never gave up.
"We’re really happy right now,” said Altuve. “We believe in ourselves. We didn’t give up. Our fans always stayed with us and we stayed positive as a team and we made it happen.”
For owner Jim Crane, the fans provided the spark the team needed to come back and put away the Red Sox.
"You see it tonight. It was electric," said Crane. "We got great fans. I cannot say that enough. We wouldn’t be here without the fans. It’s so much fun to see the energy in here and everybody having a great time and I’m just proud of the guys and everyone involved in the organization.”
Manager Dusty Baker’s team will open the World Series on Tuesday night, either at Dodger Stadium or home against Atlanta. The Braves lead Los Angeles 3-2 in the NL Championship Series going into Game 6 Saturday night.
If the Dodgers advance, the World Series will start in Los Angeles. If Atlanta wins, Houston will have home field advantage.
World Series schedule
- Tuesday, Oct. 26
- Wednesday Oct. 27
- Friday, October 29
- Saturday, October 30
- Sunday, October 31 (if necessary)
- Tuesday, Nov. 2 (if necessary)
- Wednesday, Nov. 3 (if necessary)
Houston took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on the long double off the bat of Yordan Alvarez, driving in Alex Bregman who had singled.
Astros pitcher Luis Garcia is pitching a gem so far. He's not allowed a hit through four innings.
Houston added a run when Alvarez again came through. The big guy tripled and then came home on a double play with some heads-up base running.
And when Boston threatened, Maldonado and Ryne Stanek did this...
Kyle Tucker added to the lead with a three-run home run to give Houston a 5-0 lead. That would be the final.
The first pitch will be tossed out by Sister Mary Catherine of the 'Rally Nuns.'
