The Rangers broke a decades-long streak with this weekend's series win over the Yankees

Texas won three straight over New York to take the four-game series 3-1 this weekend.

ARLINGTON, Texas — After an embarrassing sweep by the Cincinnati Reds last week, the Texas Rangers came back home and grabbed a nice four-game series win over the New York Yankees.

With this weekend's series win, the Rangers also broke a streak that goes back all the way to the mid-90s.

This weekend was the first four-game series that the Rangers have won over the Yankees since July 1995 -- nearly 30 years ago.

Yup, back when their home was called the Ballpark in Arlington.

Let's take a quick look at that series in 1995.

Thursday, July 6: Rangers win 5-2

Friday, July 7: Rangers win 10-0

Saturday, July 8: Yankees win 7-3

Sunday, July 9: Rangers win 5-4

Texas won that series behind pitchers like Roger Pavlik, Bob Tewksbury and Ed Vosberg. And popular names like Ivan Rodriguez and Juan Gonzalez were on the roster, as well.

On that final game of the series, Rangers first baseman Mickey Tettleton would hit a single off pitcher Steve Howe to left field to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the 12th.

And that was the last time the Rangers beat the Yankees in a four-game series.

Another four-game series would happen later that same month, where the Yankees would go on to sweep the Rangers in New York.

Between that 1995 series and this weekend, the Rangers and Yankees have played at least 15 four-game series over the 28-year period.

The final game of this weekend's series would be a different story than July 9, 1995.

The Rangers put on a clinic on Sunday with a 15-2 win that included a grand slam from Josh Jung.