Texas Rangers Joey Gallo, Adolis Garcia and Kyle Gibson selected for 2021 American League All-Star team

This is the second consecutive All-Star game in which the Rangers have had three members make the team.

DALLAS — Three Texas Rangers players will be headed to Denver later this month as a part of the American League roster for the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Outfielders Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia, along with right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson were selected to the 2021 American League All-Star team, MLB announced Sunday. This is the second consecutive All-Star game in which the Rangers have had three members make the team.

Additionally, Rangers head athletic trainer Matt Lucero will be one of the two trainers for the A.L. All-Star team.

This is Gallo's second All-Star game appearance and Lucero's, Gibson's and Garcia's first All-Star appearance.

There was no All-Star game in 2020 due to the pandemic, but Hunter Pence was elected in fan voting as the designated hitter in 2019, joining Gallo and left-handed pitcher Mike Minor. Before the 2019 All-Star Game, the Rangers hadn't had that many players make the All-Star game since 2013.