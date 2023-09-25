One step closer? Latest Rangers playoff magic numbers and how they can clinch the AL West

The Rangers won again Monday night. Here's what that means for the playoff race.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Somehow, some way, we've officially entered the "magic number" phase of the Texas Rangers season.

So despite the Rangers' wild rollercoaster of a season, they find themselves in the driver's seat for a playoff spot in the final week of the Major League Baseball season.

Here's a look at where things stand, including that important "magic number," as of Tuesday morning:

AL West Standings

As of Tuesday, Texas (88-68) maintained a 2.5-game lead over the Houston Astros (86-71) in the American League West, as both teams won Monday night. Texas led the Seattle Mariners (84-72), who they swept over the weekend, by four games. Seattle lost to Houston on Monday.

The Rangers and Mariners have six games remaining, including a four-game series against each other to end the season. The Astros have five games remaining, including their current three-game series at Seattle, a series they can take with a win Tuesday night.

AL Wild Card Standings

The Rangers are leading the AL West, so they're not *technically* in the Wild Card hunt. But they'll definitely be keeping the Wild Card contenders in the back of their mind; two of them, the Astros and Mariners, are chasing them in the division, and the top Wild Card team, the Toronto Blue Jays, are only one game behind Texas at 87-69. The Blue Jays were off Monday night but play the Yankees on Tuesday night.

Here's where the Wild Card race stood entering Tuesday. As a reminder, three Wild Card teams make the playoffs, where they'll play in a best-of-three series in the first round.

Tampa Bay Rays: 95-62

Toronto Blue Jays: 87-69

Houston Astros: 86-71

Seattle Mariners: 84-72

Seattle is currently the odd team out.

What is the Texas Rangers' magic number?

Texas has two "magic numbers" in play: 4 to win the American League West and 2 to clinch at least a Wild Card spot.

What does that mean? The magic number is the needed combination of your team's wins and their opponents' losses to clinch either a playoff spot or, in Texas' case, a division title.

As it stood Tuesday, Texas, with six games left, needed their remaining wins and the Astros' remaining losses to equal four. Despite Houston winning Monday night, Texas' magic number dropped from five to four, as the Rangers did their part with a win.

So if Texas goes 3-3 over its final six games, it doesn't matter what Houston does -- Texas would win the AL West.

As another example, if Texas goes 1-5 over its final six, and the Astros go 2-3 over their final five, the Rangers would also win the AL West.

A Wild Card spot will be an easier bar to clear. Texas can go 2-4 over its final six to guarantee a playoff spot. Or they could simply have the Mariners lose at least twice.

As of Monday morning, ESPN put Texas' playoff odds at 98.5%, up from 97% on Monday.