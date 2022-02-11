Live updates: Peña homer gives Astros 2-1 lead over Philly in Game 5 of the World Series

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros in Game 5, his second of the series. He is still looking for his first-ever victory in a World Series game.

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series heads to a pivotal Game 5 tonight after the Houston Astros evened up the series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-2, after a historic win Wednesday night.

Cristian Javier and the Astros bullpen threw the first combined no-hitter in the World Series against the Phillies in a 5-0 win in Game 5. It was only the second no-hitter ever in the World Series and the first in 66 years.

Their Game 4 win ensured that the series would return to Minute Maid Park Saturday for a Game 6.

Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros in Game 5, his second of the series. The Astros ace is still looking for his first-ever victory in a World Series game. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies.

The first pitch is set for 7:03 p.m. Central time.

Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies are 55-22 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston is 51-30 in road games and 106-56 overall. The Astros are 86-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-3.

Game updates below:

Astros vs. Phillies fourth inning

Jeremy Peña became the first rookie shortstop to hit a home run in the World Series, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. The Phillies went to their bullpen to replace starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard with Connor Brogdon, who closed out the inning after giving up a double to Alex Bregman.

Three Philly batters, three outs. The Astros carried their lead into the fifth inning.

Astros vs. Phillies third inning

Chas McCormick hit a flyout to start the third inning and Martín Maldonado followed suit. Jose Altuve grounded out to close out the top of the third.

The Phillies left two runners stranded as Verlander and the Astros closed out the third. The game stays tied at 1-1.

#KHOU11 #WorldSeries @astros #Phillies Verlander gets Stott to fly out to RF for the 3rd out. That strands two more runners. That's 6 LOB for the Phillies through 3 innings. Still 1-1 heading to the 4th — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 4, 2022

Astros vs. Phillies second inning

Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard retired three Astros batters in a row to end the top of the second. Kyle Tucker struck out, Yuli Gurriel fouled out and David Hensley struck out.

Alec Bohm fouled out for the Phillies to kick off the bottom of the second inning. Bryson Stott hit a flyout before Jean Segura singled. The next two batters, Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber, both drew walks to load the bases. Verlander struck out Rhys Hopkins to close out the inning.

Astros vs. Phillies first inning

The Astros jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning after leadoff hitter Jose Altuve tripled and Jeremy Peña earned an RBI single.

We're in your Dreams and Nightmares. pic.twitter.com/x8HuD4JZCD — Houston Astros (@astros) November 4, 2022

The Phillies answered back with Kyle Schwarber hitting a leadoff homerun off Justin Verlander, tieing the game 1-1.

#KHOU11 @astros #WorldSeries #Phillies After giving up the leadoff homer, Verlander settles down and pitches around a Bryce Harper walk to retire the side. 1-1 heading to T of 2nd — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) November 4, 2022

Top performers

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .504. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-39 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-45 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Last 10 games

Phillies: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Injuries

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

