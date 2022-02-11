Live updates: Peña homer gives Astros 2-1 lead over Philly in Game 5 of the World Series

PHILADELPHIA — The World Series heads to a pivotal Game 5 tonight after the Houston Astros evened up the series against the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-2, after a historic win Wednesday night.
Cristian Javier and the Astros bullpen threw the first combined no-hitter in the World Series against the Phillies in a 5-0 win in Game 5. It was only the second no-hitter ever in the World Series and the first in 66 years.
Their Game 4 win ensured that the series would return to Minute Maid Park Saturday for a Game 6.
Justin Verlander gets the start for the Astros in Game 5, his second of the series. The Astros ace is still looking for his first-ever victory in a World Series game. Noah Syndergaard will take the mound for the Phillies.
The first pitch is set for 7:03 p.m. Central time.
Philadelphia is 47-34 at home and 87-75 overall. The Phillies are 55-22 in games when they did not allow a home run.
Houston is 51-30 in road games and 106-56 overall. The Astros are 86-14 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams meet Thursday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-3.
Game updates below:
Astros vs. Phillies fourth inning
Jeremy Peña became the first rookie shortstop to hit a home run in the World Series, giving the Astros a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning. The Phillies went to their bullpen to replace starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard with Connor Brogdon, who closed out the inning after giving up a double to Alex Bregman.
Three Philly batters, three outs. The Astros carried their lead into the fifth inning.
Astros vs. Phillies third inning
Chas McCormick hit a flyout to start the third inning and Martín Maldonado followed suit. Jose Altuve grounded out to close out the top of the third.
The Phillies left two runners stranded as Verlander and the Astros closed out the third. The game stays tied at 1-1.
Astros vs. Phillies second inning
Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard retired three Astros batters in a row to end the top of the second. Kyle Tucker struck out, Yuli Gurriel fouled out and David Hensley struck out.
Alec Bohm fouled out for the Phillies to kick off the bottom of the second inning. Bryson Stott hit a flyout before Jean Segura singled. The next two batters, Brandon Marsh and Kyle Schwarber, both drew walks to load the bases. Verlander struck out Rhys Hopkins to close out the inning.
Astros vs. Phillies first inning
The Astros jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning after leadoff hitter Jose Altuve tripled and Jeremy Peña earned an RBI single.
The Phillies answered back with Kyle Schwarber hitting a leadoff homerun off Justin Verlander, tieing the game 1-1.
Top performers
Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 46 home runs while slugging .504. Rhys Hoskins is 9-for-39 with five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.
Yordan Alvarez has a .306 batting average to lead the Astros, and has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-45 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.
Last 10 games
Phillies: 7-3, .224 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs
Astros: 8-2, .222 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs
Injuries
Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)
- Two rival Astros, Phillies fans banded together to get to World Series Game 1 on time
- Listen to the Spanish call of the final out of the Astros historic no-hitter in the World Series
- Mattress Mack says Phillies have 'worst fans ever' after heated exchange goes viral
