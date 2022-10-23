x
Mlb

World Series schedule: Here's when and where the Astros and Phillies will play

For Houston, it's their fourth trip to the World Series in the last six years. The Astros have home field advantage again and will host the first two games.

HOUSTON — The Astros are back in the World Series for the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the last six years.  They’ll take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who knocked off San Diego in five games in the National League Championship Series.

The series gets underway Friday in Houston.  Below are the days the World Series will be played.

Friday, October 28: Philadelphia at Houston, 7:03 p.m. 

Saturday, October 29: Philadelphia at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

Monday, October 31: Houston at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1: Houston at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2: Houston at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Friday, November 4: Philadelphia at Houston, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Saturday, November 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 7:03 p.m. (if necessary)

Check for tickets on Astros.com

WATCH: Astros return to H-Town!

    

