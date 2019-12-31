NEW ORLEANS — The thing that carried the Baylor Bears to the Sugar Bowl was its defense. All year, the defensive line, which features Big 12 defensive player of the year James Lynch, received high praise.

Baylor changed its defense from a four-man d-line to three with Lynch, defensive tackle Bravvion Roy and defensive end James Lockhart starting every game. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow said the trio carried the defense this year.

Baylor's defense has been electric in 2019 and led the Big 12 conference with less than 20 points allowed per game.

“The three starters that have really helped us are the three down guys. Those three guys are Roy and Lockhart and Lynch,” Snow said. “Those three staying healthy have really helped us."

According to Snow, the three starting linemen accounted for 24 of Baylor's 43 sacks through 13 games.

The ways the unit is so good extend beyond the box score. Just ask sophomore linebacker Terrel Bernard, who shined after Clay Johnston's season ended in injury.

“If you go look at some of the plays, it's just that I'm not getting blocked because those guys are taking up blocks and stuff, so it just kind of allows me to roam free," Bernard said.

“He took the reins off us and just let us play and do our thing,” Lynch said. “And also, we've been together for three years, now, so we're so close and we have all these things that we've been through, together. We have a love that nobody can really take away from us."

It’s a love and confidence that has helped build one of the best units in college football.

“I knew what I could do. I know that I’m probably the best nose tackle in the nation. Some people don't see that, but I know it, though,” Roy said.

The group could face its biggest test of the season in a Georgia offensive line Matt Rhule has called the best they've ever played—even if its centerpiece is sitting out.

When other defensive players were asked about the d-line, they all pointed out that every time they walk through the football offices at Baylor, they see the group sitting together and watching film.

Roy added that they hang out away from campus and talk football.

