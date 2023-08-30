Morning Playbook | Dallas Cowboys finalize roster

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — COWBOYS FINAL ROSTER

In today’s Morning Playbook, the Cowboys finalized their 53-player roster, and Deuce Vaughn made the cut.

The 5-foot-5 running back quickly gained love from the fans for his size and quickness.

TREY LANCE SPEAKS TO MEDIA

Dallas’ newest quarterback, Trey Lance, spoke to the media for the first time.

He said he’s happy to be with the team.

TEAM USA ON TO SECOND ROUND

Team USA moves on to the second round of the FIBA World Cup.

They dominated Jordan, 110 to 62.