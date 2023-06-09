Morning Playbook | Houston, we don't have a problem! Altuve scores big.

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — ASTROS TAKE RANGERS DOWN

In today’s Morning Playbook, Astros thrash Rangers as they beat them 14 to 1 in game two of the series.

Jose Altuve stole the show, hitting three homers in the first three innings of the game.

He became just the fourth player in MLB history with that accomplishment.

JERRY JONES ON DAK

While the Cowboys were on the rest day, GM Jerry Jones made his season debut on his weekly radio show.

He talked about expectations for the season which starts Sunday, and also spoke about Dak Prescott.

TEAM USA MOVES ON TO SEMIS!

Team USA is moving on to the semi-finals of the FIBA World Cup.

They beat Italy in dominating fashion, 100 to 63, after losing to Lithuania over the weekend.