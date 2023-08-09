Morning Playbook | Huntsville takes on Belton

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — GAME OF THE WEEK

In today’s Morning Playbook, we’re officially on week three of the Friday Night Lights!

Our Game of the Week promises to be a fun one, as Huntsville takes on the Belton Tigers at home.

They hope the score will be on their side this year, but they’ll have to contain Belton quarterback, Reese Rumfield, and the rest of the Tiger offense.

AGGIES ON THE ROAD

Onto some college football news, the Aggies are traveling to Miami as they play the Hurricanes tomorrow.

A&M is looking to continue their great start on week one when the whistle blows at 2:30 p.m.

UT VS BAMA

Also tomorrow, two college blue bloods go head-to-head in Tuscaloosa.

The UT Longhorns looking to prove they are built for the SEC when they play the Crimson Tide at 6 p.m.

COWBOYS ARE READY

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys say they are ready for their season opener on Sunday.