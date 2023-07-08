Morning Playbook | Messi Magic continues, Team USA out!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — MESSI MAGIC IN DALLAS

In today's Morning Playbook, Lionel Messi brought the heat to North Texas! A crowd of over 20,000 fans saw the "Messi Magic" on full display on Sunday at Toyota Stadium. Messi scored the first goal for Inter Miami, and later tied the game with a free kick in the 84th minute to make it 4-4. Inter Miami won the game in the penalties, eliminating FC Dallas out of the MLS Leagues Cup.

TEAM USA END WORLD CUP RUN

The Women's World Cup is officially over for Team U.S.A. The team lost in dramatic fashion in the penalty shootout against Sweden. After remaining scoreless all game long, goal-line technology gave Sweden the victory in their last penalty kick.

The U.S. had never been knocked out of a World Cup this early into the tournament.

SIMONE BILES IS BACK!

Simone Biles is officially back. The gymnast with the most awards in the world, just collected another one, the U.S. Classic. This was her first competition since taking a 2-year-long hiatus to focus on her mental health.

Biles' performance over the weekend sets her in a strong position for a possible Olympic comeback in 2024.

