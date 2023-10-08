Morning Playbook | No-hitters & streak breakers!

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — PHILLIES NO-HITTER

In today’s Morning Playbook, Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen added his name to the record books.

He threw the 14th no-hitter in franchise history last night against the Washington Nationals.

This was Lorenzen’s second start for the Phillies, and his first one in Philadelphia.

RANGERS SNAP STREAK

The Texas Rangers snapped an 8-game win streak after last night’s 2-0 loss against the Oakland Athletics.

The Rangers had not lost since the trade deadline.

In hindsight, 3rd baseman, Josh Jung, is eyeing a possible return at the end of the season.

TEXANS VS PATRIOTS

The NFL season kicks off in less than a month, but preseason action starts tonight.

The Houston Texans play the New England Patriots at 6 p.m.

Fans are anticipating the debut of their head coach, Demeco Ryans, and this year’s 2nd overall draft pick, quarterback, CJ Stroud.

Catch up with more sports news weekday mornings at 6:30a on Texas Today.

Read more: