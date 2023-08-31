Morning Playbook | Historic Crowd

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — HISTORIC CROWD

In today’s Morning Playbook, Nebraska had a crowd for the history books!

Over 90,000 fans showed up in support of the Big Red volleyball team, who played in the middle of the school’s football stadium.

The crowd broke the world attendance record in a women’s sporting event.

PRIME TIME BACK IN NORTH TEXAS

It’s almost Prime Time, North Texas!

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffs kick off their season against TCU on Saturday.

The Cowboys former star is bringing his youngest son with him. Schedeur Sanders is now the starting quarterback for Colorado.

ELLISON VS HENDRICKSON

The Ellison Eagles are back in action tonight.

They look to bounce back from their loss to Harker Heights on week one, as they host Hendrickson.