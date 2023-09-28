Morning Playbook | A blockbuster NBA trade

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — DAME TO BUCKS

In today’s Morning Playbook, NBA All-star Damian Lillard is going to the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster three-team trade.

Jrue Holiday and Deandre Ayton are headed to Portland, and Jursuf Nurkic to the Suns.

The move surprises many fans as Dame had been linked to the Miami Heat throughout the entire offseason.

AGGIES’ WEIGMAN OUT

The season is taking a turn for A&M as quarterback Conner Weigman will be out for the rest of the year.

Medical tests revealed he broke a bone in his foot during Saturday’s game against Auburn.

However, the Aggies may have a quality backup in Max Johnson who showed strong signs over the weekend.

JOHNNY FOOTBALL’S BAR OPENING

Staying in Aggieland, Johnny Manziel is opening his brand-new “Money Bar” in College Station tonight.