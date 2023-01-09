Morning Playbook | Game of the week

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

TEMPLE, Texas — GAME OF THE WEEK

In today’s Morning Playbook, we have our Game of the Week headlining our Friday Night Lights coverage tonight!

The Marlin bulldogs take on the Mart panthers at home.

Bulldog coach Ruben Torres says the match up will show what the team is truly made of.

“It's a great opportunity for us and for our kids. We gotta get a win in the win column for sure," Torres said.





TROJANS VS HIGHLANDERS

On to some action from last night, University got a dominant win against Eastern Hills.

The Trojans held off the Highlanders scoreless, they won it 46-0.

AGGIE FOOTBALL IS BACK!

The Aggie season is finally here!

They’re getting ready to play New Mexico tomorrow. The team will be honoring Coach Terry Price, who passed away late June.