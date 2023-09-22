Morning Playbook | Baylor vs. Texas Longhorns

Texas Today is keeping you up to date with the latest sports news with Morning Playbook!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPLE, Texas — DIGGS OUT FOR THE SEASON

In today’s Morning Playbook, the Cowboys lose All-Pro cornerback, Trevon Diggs, for the entire season.

He suffered an ACL tear to his left knee at practice yesterday.

Diggs took to social media and thanked everyone for the prayers, and said he’ll be back better than ever.

BAYLOR TEXAS ONE LAST TIME

Baylor hosts the number three team in the nation, the UT Longhorns, one last time before as Big 12 conference rivals.

Quarterback, Swayer Robertson, will start as Blake Shapen remains out with an injury.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Week five of high school football is here, and district play is in full speed.

Our Game of the Week tonight is a 3A Division 1 battle between the Lorena Leopards and Cameron Yoe.