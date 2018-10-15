WACO, Texas – The Big 12 Women’s Basketball Tipoff featuring the head coaches and student-athletes from around the league takes place Tuesday in Dallas at the St. Phillip’s School and Community Center. Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey, senior center Kalani Brown and junior forward Lauren Cox will represent the Lady Bears at the preseason media event.

The Big 12 head coaches kick off the event at 9:45 a.m. CDT with a group photo shoot followed by a media question and answer session at 10 a.m. with the preseason favorite and defending regular season and tournament champions Baylor Lady Bears.

ESPN and Fox Sports will be present to cover the event along with local, regional and national media previewing the 2018-19 Big 12 season. Four teams including Baylor advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season with Texas, West Virginia and Oklahoma State also punching tickets.

Brown will participate in an Associated Press Twitter chat at 9:30 a.m. and fans can follow along by searching for the hashtag #APBKW or following @BaylorWBB.

Cox and Brown will conduct interviews with ESPN, Fox, the Big 12, general media and St. Phillip’s students. In addition, the pair will get a chance to read to a third-grade class at St. Phillip’s in the afternoon. The pair were both named preseason all-Americans by multiple publications, both earned spots on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and Brown was named Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year.

Fans can follow along with the event by following Baylor women’s basketball social media accounts @BaylorWBB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. In addition, the Big 12 Podcast, which is available on the iTunes store will feature interviews throughout the day from Brenda VanLengen and Ron Thulin including an interview with Cox and Brown.

© 2018 KCEN