NaLyssa Smith goes 2nd overall to the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft

Smith is the 10th Bear in program history to be drafted in the first round.

NEW YORK — The 2022 WNBA Draft was held Sunday night in New York City. The draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round. A total of 36 athletes got drafted.

Former Baylor Forward NaLyssa Smith was chosen second overall by the Indiana Fever, which makes her the 10th athlete in program history to be a first-round draft pick.

Smith finished the 2021-22 season averaging 22.1 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and shooting 55% from the floor. 

The WNBA on Wednesday announced the list of 12 prospects who attended the 2022 WNBA Draft:

  • Shakira Austin – Ole Miss
  • Kierstan Bell – Florida Gulf Coast
  • Rae Burrell – Tennessee
  • Veronica Burton – Northwestern
  • Nia Clouden – Michigan State
  • Elissa Cunane – NC State
  • Emily Engstler – Louisville
  • Destanni Henderson – South Carolina
  • Naz Hillmon – Michigan
  • Rhyne Howard – Kentucky
  • Nyara Sabally – Oregon
  • NaLyssa Smith – Baylor

This updated list of first-round draft picks:

  1. Atlanta Dream (from Washington Mystics)
  2. Indiana Fever
  3. Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream)
  4. Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas)
  5. New York Liberty
  6. Indiana Fever (from Dallas)
  7. Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas and Indiana)
  8. Las Vegas Aces (from Minnesota via Phoenix, New York and Seattle)
  9. Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
  10. Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
  11. Las Vegas Aces
  12. Connecticut Sun

