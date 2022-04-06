NaLyssa Smith goes 2nd overall to the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft

NEW YORK — The 2022 WNBA Draft was held Sunday night in New York City. The draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round. A total of 36 athletes got drafted.
Former Baylor Forward NaLyssa Smith was chosen second overall by the Indiana Fever, which makes her the 10th athlete in program history to be a first-round draft pick.
Smith finished the 2021-22 season averaging 22.1 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and shooting 55% from the floor.
The WNBA on Wednesday announced the list of 12 prospects who attended the 2022 WNBA Draft:
- Shakira Austin – Ole Miss
- Kierstan Bell – Florida Gulf Coast
- Rae Burrell – Tennessee
- Veronica Burton – Northwestern
- Nia Clouden – Michigan State
- Elissa Cunane – NC State
- Emily Engstler – Louisville
- Destanni Henderson – South Carolina
- Naz Hillmon – Michigan
- Rhyne Howard – Kentucky
- Nyara Sabally – Oregon
- NaLyssa Smith – Baylor
This updated list of first-round draft picks:
- Atlanta Dream (from Washington Mystics)
- Indiana Fever
- Washington Mystics (from Atlanta Dream)
- Indiana Fever (from Los Angeles via Dallas)
- New York Liberty
- Indiana Fever (from Dallas)
- Dallas Wings (from Chicago via Dallas and Indiana)
- Las Vegas Aces (from Minnesota via Phoenix, New York and Seattle)
- Los Angeles Sparks (from Seattle)
- Indiana Fever (from Minnesota)
- Las Vegas Aces
- Connecticut Sun
