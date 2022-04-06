NaLyssa Smith goes 2nd overall to the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft

Smith is the 10th Bear in program history to be drafted in the first round.

NEW YORK — The 2022 WNBA Draft was held Sunday night in New York City. The draft consists of three rounds with 12 picks in each round. A total of 36 athletes got drafted.

Former Baylor Forward NaLyssa Smith was chosen second overall by the Indiana Fever, which makes her the 10th athlete in program history to be a first-round draft pick.

Smith finished the 2021-22 season averaging 22.1 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and shooting 55% from the floor.

This updated list of first-round draft picks:

