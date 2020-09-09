National Finals Rodeo moves to Texas for 2020 event

According to a statement from Wrangler NFR, the new site for the event is Arlington's Globe Life Field.

TEXAS, USA — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) announced this week it is moving to Texas in December 2020.

Arlington’s Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will host the Wrangler NFR 2020 – the first non-baseball event at the venue. Event organizers confirmed the event will comply with all health and safety protocols for attendees.

Wrangler NFR 2020 will take place Dec. 3-12. According to a release from NFR, fans can follow official PRCA updates throughout the event at prorodeo.com.



Seats will be sold in groups of four with separation between groups. Contact-limiting measures, such as mobile tickets, have been implemented throughout the event.

There will also be metal detector screenings and a no-bag policy at entries on performance nights. The release said Globe Life Field is encouraging all guests to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Texas Department of State Health Services websites for any guideline changes prior to the event.