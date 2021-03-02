x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

Sports

National Signing Day 2021: List of all athletes signing to play college ball

Here's the list of Central Texas athletes who are signing and the colleges they'll be playing for.
With smiles on their faces, and signatures on dotted lines, Cetnral Texas student athletes bring their dreams into fruition on National Signing Day.

TEMPLE, Texas — Wednesday is National Signing Day and with the stroke of a pen, the dreams of dozens of Central Texas athletes wanting to play college sports becomes a reality.

Below, 6 News has compiled a list of the athletes in Central Texas signing their letters of intent to play college sports, listed alphabetically by high school.

China Spring High School

Hayden Hopkins - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Tristyn Pechacek - Football - East Texas Baptist University
Coltin Locking - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin
Jordan Nevarez - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Greyson Snydal - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Braden Spivey - Football - Hardin-Simmons

Ellison High School

Damashja Harris - Football - Lamar University
Trejon Spiller - Football - Prairie View A&M University
Lagi Ahsang - Power Lifting - Midland College
Amir Paris - Track & Field - Fort Scott Community College

Killeen High School

Imek Berkley - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University
David Monley - Football - Hardin-Simmons University

La Vega High School

Kace Baggett - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Andrew & Eric Brown - Football - Blinn College
Damion Brown - Football - McMurry University
Jai'Bryan Bouye - Football - Trinity Valley Community College
Jeremiah Fisher - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Javon Iglehart - Football - Pittsburg State (Kan.) University
LaTravius Johnson - Football - Navarro College
Zamarion Johnson - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Jordan Rogers - Football - Pittsburg State (Kan.) University
Rae Shawn Roberts - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Viontay Robinson - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Lamarion Williams - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University

Rockdale High School

Anthony Dansby - Football - Blinn College
Ty Mayberry - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin

Shoemaker High School

Monaray Baldwin - Football - Baylor University
Ty Bell - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Vontez Martin - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Keith Cunningham - Football - Rhodes College
Trent Hudson - Football - Trinity Valley Community College
Judea Milon - Football - Tyler Junior College
Dontavious Burrows - Football - Tyler Junior College
Devin Brown - Football - Lake Erie College
Donte Powell - Football - Texas Wesleyan University
De'Andre Exford - Football - Trinity Valley Community College
Emily Escorcia Zuniga - Football - Tyler Junior College

University High School

Ja'Marius Bailey - Football - Bethel College
Michael Drake Jr. - Football - Sul Ross State University
Felipe Gonzalez - Football - McMurry University
Jay'lyn Jones - Football - Central Methodist University

Waco High School 

Keegan Hyde - Baseball - Texas Wesleyan University
Jamarion Johnson - Football - McMurry University
Jaelyn Rhynes - Football - Angelo State University
Xavier Williams - Football - McMurry University
Trenton Freeman - Football - McMurry University

Also on kcentv.com:

   

Related Articles