National Signing Day 2021: List of all athletes signing to play college ball

TEMPLE, Texas — Wednesday is National Signing Day and with the stroke of a pen, the dreams of dozens of Central Texas athletes wanting to play college sports becomes a reality.
Below, 6 News has compiled a list of the athletes in Central Texas signing their letters of intent to play college sports, listed alphabetically by high school.
China Spring High School
Hayden Hopkins - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Tristyn Pechacek - Football - East Texas Baptist University
Coltin Locking - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin
Jordan Nevarez - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Greyson Snydal - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Braden Spivey - Football - Hardin-Simmons
Ellison High School
Damashja Harris - Football - Lamar University
Trejon Spiller - Football - Prairie View A&M University
Lagi Ahsang - Power Lifting - Midland College
Amir Paris - Track & Field - Fort Scott Community College
Killeen High School
Imek Berkley - Football - Southwestern Assemblies of God University
David Monley - Football - Hardin-Simmons University
La Vega High School
Kace Baggett - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Andrew & Eric Brown - Football - Blinn College
Damion Brown - Football - McMurry University
Jai'Bryan Bouye - Football - Trinity Valley Community College
Jeremiah Fisher - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Javon Iglehart - Football - Pittsburg State (Kan.) University
LaTravius Johnson - Football - Navarro College
Zamarion Johnson - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Jordan Rogers - Football - Pittsburg State (Kan.) University
Rae Shawn Roberts - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Viontay Robinson - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Lamarion Williams - Football - Iowa Wesleyan University
Rockdale High School
Anthony Dansby - Football - Blinn College
Ty Mayberry - Football - University of Texas-Permian Basin
Shoemaker High School
Monaray Baldwin - Football - Baylor University
Ty Bell - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Vontez Martin - Football - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Keith Cunningham - Football - Rhodes College
Trent Hudson - Football - Trinity Valley Community College
Judea Milon - Football - Tyler Junior College
Dontavious Burrows - Football - Tyler Junior College
Devin Brown - Football - Lake Erie College
Donte Powell - Football - Texas Wesleyan University
De'Andre Exford - Football - Trinity Valley Community College
Emily Escorcia Zuniga - Football - Tyler Junior College
University High School
Ja'Marius Bailey - Football - Bethel College
Michael Drake Jr. - Football - Sul Ross State University
Felipe Gonzalez - Football - McMurry University
Jay'lyn Jones - Football - Central Methodist University
Waco High School
Keegan Hyde - Baseball - Texas Wesleyan University
Jamarion Johnson - Football - McMurry University
Jaelyn Rhynes - Football - Angelo State University
Xavier Williams - Football - McMurry University
Trenton Freeman - Football - McMurry University
