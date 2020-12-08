LeBron James sends message of support to Kamala Harris after being selected as Joe Biden's running mate

"Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB"

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has tweeted his support of the selection of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 presidential election.

👏🏾🙌🏾👏🏾🙌🏾✊🏾Congrats and well deserved Sen. Kamala Harris!! Love to see and support it! Appreciate you JB https://t.co/OErXQ5TqQL — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 11, 2020

It's no surprise that the Akron native has already weighed in on the choice of Harris to be on the Democratic ticket this fall. James was a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016 and appeared with her in a rally at Cleveland's Public Hall.

More recently, the four-time NBA MVP has been a strong advocate for social and racial justice and has not been afraid to tangle with President Trump.

When NBA players and coaches kneeled together during the national anthem to call out police brutality and racial injustice last month, Trump called the act "disgraceful" and said he turns off any game in which a player kneels during the national anthem.

"I really don't think the basketball community [is] sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game," James responded. "I hope everyone, no matter the race, no matter the color, no matter the size, will see what leadership that we have at the top in our country and understand that November is right around the corner and it's a big moment for us as Americans. If we continue to talk about, 'We want better. We want change,' we have an opportunity to do that. But the game will go on without his eyes on it. I can sit here and speak for all of us that love the game of basketball: We could care less."

LeBron James on Donald Trump saying he won’t watch any more NBA games because people have kneeled to protest systemic racism during the national anthem: “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.” pic.twitter.com/l9sP7LiFsi — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 6, 2020

In 2017, the 3-time NBA champion referred to Trump as a "bum" after the president disinvited Stephen Curry from visiting the White House -- an invitation the Golden State Warriors star had already turned down.

"He's now using sports as the platform to try to divide us," James said in a video posted shortly after the exchange. "We all know how much sports brings us together, how much passion it has, how much we love and care,...and for him to try to use this platform to divide us even more is not something I can stand for, and it's not something I can be quiet about."