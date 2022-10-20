Delicious! A new limited-edition Spurs ice cream is here

SAN ANTONIO — There's a new limited-edition San Antonio Spurs ice cream just in time for the new season and to celebrate the franchise's 50th season in San Antonio.
The Spurs and H-E-B recently launched the Creamy Creations Courtside Chocolate Crunch ice cream which is sure to be a hit with fans.
It's described to be a chocolate malt ice cream with chocolate chips and chocolate swirl.
The box design features the "Por Vida" slogan, the team's Classic Edition uniforms, the team's mascot, championship rings as well as other San Antonio-inspired themes as it honors the 50th anniversary of the team.
And this isn't the first time the Spurs and H-E-B teamed up for some sweet treats for fans to devour.
In 2021, a Spurs sherbet was introduced with fiesta-color-inspired flavors of strawberry, orange and blue raspberry sherbet.
The new ice cream comes in two sizes (pint and half gallon) and you can find it at local H-E-B stores now.
