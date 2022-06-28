Spurs release 2022 Summer League roster

Spurs basketball action will be returning soon!

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs basketball action will soon be back on the court out in Las Vegas.

The Spurs announced the complete roster for their 2022 NBA Summer League team.

The roster will boast all three Spurs 2022 NBA Draft picks - Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham, and Blake Wesley - as well as some familiar faces such as Joe Wieskamp and Joshua Primo.

Other notable names are Darius Days and Dominick Barlow, who were signed by the Spurs following the recent NBA Draft, and Robert Woodard III, who played with the Austin Spurs last season.

Mitch Johnson will be serving as head coach and there will be a few new names on the coaching staff such as Serbian coach Dusan Alimpijevic, and Austin Spurs' coaches Kenny Trevino and Petar Bozic.

Former WNBA star Candice Dupree will also serve as a guest coach.

The Spurs will tip things off against the Cavaliers on July 8 at 4 p.m. They'll next face the Warriors on July 10 at 6:30 p.m., the Rockets on July 11 at 6 p. m. and wrap up against the Hawks at 2 p.m.

All Spurs games will be on NBA TV and ESPN 2.



There could be an additional game on July 16 or July 17 depending on the outcome of the first two Spurs games.