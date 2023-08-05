Add another NBA accolade for the Spurs' budding star.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan was named to the 2023 All-NBA Rookie Second Team the NBA announced.

The No. 9 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Sochan had an impressive rookie season for San Antonio.

He averaged 10.9 points per game including 45% field goal shooting, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 56 games played.

He was named to the 2023 NBA Rising Stars Team and finished his rookie season averaging 16.7 points per game, 7.8 rebounds, and 48% field-goal shooting in six games in March.

In addition, he led the team in blocks in 12 games, in steals in 11 games, and scored 10-plus points in 35 games for San Antonio.

Sochan became the youngest Spur (19 years, 152 days) to ever start on opening night and the first rookie to start since Tim Duncan in 1997. He also became the first and only teenager in San Antonio history to score 30-plus points in a single game.

