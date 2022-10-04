Spurs requesting to play a limited number of home games away from the AT&T Center

San Antonio seems keen on playing a game at the Alamodome, and could also play a game or two in Austin or Mexico.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will look to expand their fanbase into nearby areas if their recent proposal to the Bexar County Commissioners Court is approved on Tuesday.

The Spurs have proposed to amend their non-relocation agreement in order to play a few "home" games Mexico, Austin and the historic Alamodome over the next two years.

With the county owning the AT&T Center, the team cannot unilaterally play these proposed games away from the county and must seek permission to do so. Relocating from the arena before the 2031-'32 season would incur a steep financial penalty.

A source confirmed to KENS 5 that the Spurs will request to amend the agreement to allow for one game 10 miles from the AT&T Center (almost certainly the Alamodome), a game within a 100-mile radius (probably the new Moody Center at UT Austin) and one game outside of the United States.

The stated goal of the plan is to expand the Spurs' footprint, and bring the brand to new fanbases that surround San Antonio; from Austin to Comfort, Monterrey and Mexico City. The team also hopes that new fans will come to San Antonio for games, and the plan will help attract more corporate partnerships.

“From day one, we’ve received amazing support from Spurs fans in San Antonio and across South and Central Texas. We are committed to finding new, creative ways to purposefully engage and celebrate our fans from Mexico to Austin, continuing to expand our regional fanbase," Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a statement. "We believe San Antonio is uniquely positioned from a cultural, geographic and economic standpoint to serve as the anchor for this region."

It's important to note the Spurs-Austin connection has been well-established for years, and this is nothing out of the ordinary for the Spurs to try to expand their footprint up I-35.

Texas' capital is home to the team's G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, which plays a game in San Antonio during the season. Additionally, the Spurs have established ride-shares for fans in Austin to come to San Antonio for home games.

Also, the Spurs have invested in Austin-based mobile gaming company Tribe Gaming, and, prior to the pandemic, the team set up an option for helicopter rides from Austin to San Antonio for home games. Austin billionaire Michael Dell joined the team recently as an investor and strategic partner, as did Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia.

"San Antonio has been home for five decades and the organization will continue to innovate, positioning the Spurs to thrive in San Antonio for the next 50 years," Buford said.

The organization recently broke ground on a huge multipurpose facility in San Antonio.

Some fans, however, are worried that a decision like this could mean the eventual end of the Spurs' time in San Antonio.