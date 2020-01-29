SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs and Selena Quintanilla go together like Big Red and Barbacoa! So it comes as somewhat of a surprise that the Silver and Black have never hosted a Selena Night . . . until now.

The San Antonio Spurs have announced they will honor the legacy of Selena with the NBA's first-ever Selena Night at the AT&T Center April 3 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Spurs hinted at the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, sharing a photo of the Spurs logo intertwined with the Selena "S."

In a press release, Spurs Sports & Entertainment said that Selena's legacy "goes far beyond music."

“She continues to inspire generations of fans to celebrate culture and connect with each other – both of which are central pillars of the Spurs experience," Becky Kimbro, Spurs Sports & Entertainment Vice President of Strategic Brand Engagement said. "We are honored to bring that legacy to Spurs fans with our first-ever Selena Night in April.”

Tickets for Selena Night are available at Spurs.com. An exclusive ticket and t-shirt package is also available, which includes a black shirt emblazoned with the Spurs logo and Selena's signature logo.

Special Selena-themed Spurs merchandise will be available for purchase Wednesday, February 5 at SpursFanShop.com

Spurs Sports & Entertainment said that during halftime, a speed painter will create a painting of Selena That will be auctioned in support of Silver & Black Give Back and the Selena Foundation. Some fans will also compete in a Selena-themed game of Name That Tune during the game.

