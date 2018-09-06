The San Antonio Spurs didn’t take long to start wooing LeBron James.

Shortly after the Golden State Warriors finished their NBA Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray got to work courting his good friend on Twitter, posting a picture of LeBron in a silver and black uniform.

Dejounte and LeBron are signed to the same agency, and while players signed to the same agency have all kinds of different relationships with each other, Murray has decided to use that connection to get close with LeBron and work with him in the offseason to improve his game.

That has blossomed into a friendship that we’ve mentioned before and was most notably on display when the Spurs and Cavs played each other in January.

Dejounte was even spotted behind the Cavs bench during Game 3 of the NBA Finals, when LeBron put up a triple-double.

Here is the video clip of Dejounte Murray at the #Cavs Vs #Warriors game three sitting behind the Cavs bench. Hope Dejounte is trying to recruit LeBron to SA especially after tonights game. pic.twitter.com/ieDUYhMqJa — Joe Garcia (@twoshotspodcast) June 7, 2018

LeBron has great relationships with just about every star player in the NBA, given that he’s the players union vice president. But what he’s got with Dejounte could be advantageous in the Spurs’ push to sign LeBron, on top of everything else they have going for them.

