WACO, Texas —

The NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament selection committee conducted its second “reveal” at halftime of the UConn vs. USF game on ESPN2 Monday night, and again had the Baylor Lady Bears as the No. 1 overall seed.

In addition, the committee still has Baylor traveling to the Greensboro, N.C. Regional along with Iowa, NC State & Texas A&M.

The Albany Regional carried No. 1 seed UConn, Mississippi State, Oregon State and Miami. The Chicago Regional projected Louisville as the No. 1 seed joined by Stanford, Maryland and Iowa State. Finally, the Portland Regional projected Notre Dame as the No. 1 seed along with Oregon, South Carolina and Syracuse.

The selection show takes place March 18 in the evening.