'Go gettem killer!' | Son of Yellowstone actor going to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — Cole Hauser, the actor who prominently plays Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, posted to his Instagram last week that his son would be attending TCU.

"So very proud of my first born boy," the actor said. "Can’t wait to see your next chapter in your life @ryhauser @texaschristianuniversity keep a eye on my other boy going to @imgafootball @nickvenezia10 go gettem [sic] killer!"

Hauser's son, Ryland, thanked his father in the comments.

"Thank you @cynhauser and @colehauser22 for creating me into the man I am today," Ryland Hauser replied. "You have done an amazing job raising me, showing anything is possible if I put my mind to it! Can’t wait to go chase my dreams and put words into reality!"

WFAA recently spoke one-on-one with Cole Hauser about his journey to one of TV's top shows.

The Hausers are no strangers to North Texas. Yellowstone's creator, Taylor Sheridan, is a North Texas native and numerous episodes of Yellowstone and spin-off shows have been shot here.

TCU also welcomed Ryland Hauser with open arms, replying to Cole's post "Congratulations! We're so happy to have him join the Horned Frog family!"

Give 'em hell, Ryland!