UT's 'Eyes of Texas History Committee' determines 'no racist intent' behind song

The findings come after UT student-athletes included the change and/or removal of the song in their list of demands addressing racial injustice last summer.

On Tuesday, March 9, the University of Texas released its 58-page report on the findings of "The Eyes of Texas History Committee," which concluded that the while it debuted at a 1903 minstrel show during a time where racist settings were "exceedingly common," there was “no racist intent.”

According to the university, the 24-person committee was tasked with responding to "four charges" related to the school's alma mater:

Charge 1: Collect and document the facts of the origin, the creators’ intent, and the elements of "The Eyes of Texas," including the lyrics and music.

In the committee's executive summary, it determined “These historical facts add complexity and richness to the story of a song that debuted in a racist setting, exceedingly common for the time, but, as the preponderance of research showed, had no racist intent."

“‘The Eyes of Texas’ should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values,” the summary concluded.

The report also included a recommendation that students not be required to sing the song.

“Nobody has been, or will be, required to sing the song,” UT President Jay Hartzell said. “That’s going to be going forward the way we continue to operate. We hope that as people go through the report, read through the facts, they’ll find ways to participate in some way. Whether it’s the case of the athletes standíng on the field, or the fans in the stands as we sing, there’s going to be no punishment, no mandate, no requirement if people choose not to participate.”

The findings will come days after The Texas Tribune reported that alumni and donors emailed President Jay Hartzell, threatening to stop supporting the university financially – including canceling season tickets, ending donations and boycotting games – if the school didn't stand up to "cancel culture." The Tribune also reported anecdotes from Longhorn football players, saying they were forced by the university to stay on the field for the alma mater to appease the fans.

When it came to the controversial topic of "The Eyes of Texas," Head Football Coach Steve Sarkisian said in his January introductory press conference, "it is our school song and we're going to sing it proudly." He added that having those tough discussions with the players is important and those associated with the program can't "put our head in the sand and act like things aren't happening."

UT players have been unapologetically outspoken against the song, dating back to the summer of 2020 when a faction of student-athletes included it in their list of demands for the university to address amid nationwide protests on police brutality and social injustice. The most recent comments came from UT basketball player Matt Coleman, following the Longhorns' final regular-season game against TCU.

"If the song is racist then it shouldn’t be played, it’s as simple as that,” Coleman said about The Eyes of Texas.

Summary of Eyes of Texas report key findings

Researchers said they could find no direct link between the signature line “the eyes of Texas are upon you” and anything Lee would say to his students at Washington and Lee University, where he was president after the Civil War. The panel determined there is a “very low likelihood” the line originated with Lee.

The song borrows the melody of “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” a song with racist lyrics, most likely because it was already well known and easy to sing.

Performances at campus minstrel shows with actors in blackface, which continued into the 1960s, are a “painful reality,” but the song does not appear to have been composed as a minstrel tune.

The panel’s 40 recommendations include teaching the song’s history at student orientation events and allowing new alternative versions composed or performed by Black musicians.

“The report does not have a vindication or a smoking gun,” said panel chairman Richard Reddick, associate dean for equity, community engagement and outreach in the college of education. “Reading the report will help us reflect on what it means to be a university found in the post-bellum era in the Jim Crow south, and to have parts of our history in that moment, and what it means to evolve over time.”