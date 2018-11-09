AUSTIN — Forbes' annual list of most valuable teams in college football has a new number one: Texas A&M.

The University of Texas has been number one on this list for years but the magazine shows A&M averaging annual revenues of $148 million over the last three years. That's compared to $133 million for Texas.

Forbes reports that contributions are the difference as A&M has received $260 million from 2014 to 2017.

RELATED:

Texas Longhorns prepare for big game against USC in Austin Saturday

'We're good enough': Texas' Tom Herman says he's pleased with team's performance

The top ten on Forbes list:

  1. A&M - $148M
  2. Texas - $133M
  3. Michigan - $127M
  4. Alabama - $127M
  5. Ohio State - $120M
  6. Oklahoma - $118M
  7. Notre Dame - $112M
  8. Auburn - $112M
  9. LSU - $112M
  10. Florida - $112M

You can check out the full article here.

© 2018 KVUE-TV