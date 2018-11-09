AUSTIN — Forbes' annual list of most valuable teams in college football has a new number one: Texas A&M.

The University of Texas has been number one on this list for years but the magazine shows A&M averaging annual revenues of $148 million over the last three years. That's compared to $133 million for Texas.

Forbes reports that contributions are the difference as A&M has received $260 million from 2014 to 2017.

The top ten on Forbes list:

A&M - $148M Texas - $133M Michigan - $127M Alabama - $127M Ohio State - $120M Oklahoma - $118M Notre Dame - $112M Auburn - $112M LSU - $112M Florida - $112M

