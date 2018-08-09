AUSTIN, Texas —

3RD QUARTER

TULSA (Own 16)

Texas forced Tulsa to a three and out and the Golden Hurricane punted the ball to the Texas 25-yard line.

TEXAS (Own 25)

Texas deferred to the second half at the coin toss and would receive in the second half. The kickoff was kicked out of the end zone for a touchback. Ehlinger completed a swing pass to Ingram but a holding penalty wiped that out and backed the Longhorns up for a first and 15 from the 20 yard line. Ehlinger completed an eight-yard pass to Collin Johnson. Ingram carried the ball for 10 yards on second down to set up a third and short. Ehlinger kept the ball on a zone read and was tackled for a loss. Texas punted to the Tulsa 16-yard line.

HALFTIME NOTES

Holy missed field goals. Tulsa missed four field goals... count them: one, two, three, four (even though one technically didn't count and was wiped by a penalty). Texas' offense looks completely different than it did in week one. Ehlinger is connecting on passes down the field -- including a 36 yarder to Lil'Jordan Humphrey on the first drive and a 40-yard touchdown pass to Humphrey later in the second quarter. By all accounts, Texas is dominating Tulsa in this game thus far.

2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 21-0***

TEXAS (Own 20)

Keaontay Ingram started the offensive attack on this drive with a rush for no gain, but followed it up with an eight-yard rush on second down. That last carry took the game to halftime. Texas leads 21-0.

TULSA (Own 25)

Skipper bounced back strong with back-to-back pass plays for first downs. At midfield, Tulsa took a jet sweep to the left for 26 yards to Texas' red zone.

Keylon Sokes rattles off a 26-yard run to get Tulsa down to the Texas 23-yard line! pic.twitter.com/otNZJT0jGV — Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) September 9, 2018

A short run on first down and an incomplete pass on a broken play on second down set up third and five from the Texas 19 yard line. Tulsa used a timeout with 1:32 remaining in the first half. Skipper threw a pass over the middle on a skinny post, which hit the receivers hands and was dropped. Tulsa's kicker missed another field goal, but a running into the kicker penalty wiped out the play. Tulsa will get another chance to put points on the board. With a fourth and one from the Texas 14-yard line, Tulsa decided to go for it. A false start backed up the Golden Hurricane to fourth and six. They marched the field goal team back on the field. Tulsa missed yet another field goal. Wow. Texas leads 21-0 with 1:17 left to play in the first half.

TEXAS (Own 20)

Texas started out the drive strong with a 16-yard carry from Tre Watson. Texas continued to ride on the legs of Watson. Back-to-back Watson carries gave Texas a third and one. Texas fed Watson again on third and short. A Tulsa penalty gave Texas an automatic first down at midfield. The Longhorns continued to dominate on the ground with a 10-yard Ingram carry. Then, Ehlinger caught the defense off guard with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Humphrey. Texas leads 21-0.

TULSA (Texas 45)

Skipper completed a pass left to Keylon Stokes for a first down. Shamari Brooks gained three yards on a first down carry to the Texas 31. Skipper called his own number on a 15-yard quarterback keeper to give Tulsa a first and 10 in the red zone. Skipper tried to throw a fade to the back right corner of the end zone on second down, which was broken up. On third and 6 from the Texas 12 yard line, Skipper completed a pass right to Brooks for no gain. Tulsa missed the 29 yard field goal. Texas leads 14-0.

TEXAS

Back-to-back carries from Watson set up Texas with third and 2. Texas called Tre Watson's number again on a zone read and he got three yards and a first down into Tulsa territory. Ehlinger passed short left to bring up second and four. Tre Watson carried the ball for no gain -- third and short for the Longhorns on the Tulsa 40. Ehlinger took a shot deep for the end zone and the pass was broken up. Texas will punt. Tulsa blocked the punt and take over from the Texas 45 yard line.

Deven Lamp runs through the Texas line and blocks the punt! Tulsa has it on the Texas 45 yard line! #ForOurCity pic.twitter.com/gaj2BSNMEJ — Tulsa Football (@TulsaFootball) September 9, 2018

TULSA

Skipper threw a slant over the middle on first and 10 from inside his own five yard line, which was dropped. But a roughing the passer penalty gave Tulsa a free first down. A holding penalty on the next play backed the Golden Hurricane up 10 yards. Tulsa took a deep shot on first and 20 from the 10 yard line that was incomplete. A short run set up a third and 14 for Tulsa. Skipper threw a short crossing route over the middle which was stopped by the Texas defense. Tulsa punted the ball to the Texas 41 yard line.

TEXAS

The Longhorns started the second quarter with momentum from the interception by Foster. Texas drove the ball into Tulsa territory but were stopped before getting into field goal range. A Texas punt downed Tulsa on its own five yard line.

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 14-0***

TULSA

After a short run and an incomplete pass, on third down Tulsa quarterback Luke Skipper threw an interception to Texas' B.J. Foster and that ended the first quarter.

TEXAS

Two short passes from Ehlinger set up a first down in Tulsa territory. Keaontay Ingram finished off the drive with a 29-yard run for a touchdown to give Texas a 14-0 lead.

TULSA

Texas forced a three and out and took over from the Tulsa 42 yard line.

TEXAS

Ehlinger connected on another big gain down the right side for 35 yards into Tulsa territory. On second down and 5 from the 33 yard line, Ehlinger called his own number on a zone read for a first down. On the next play, Ehlinger ound his tight end Andrew Beck to the Tulsa seven-yard line. On first and goal from the seven-yard line, Ehlinger completed a pass in the flat to the tight end to bring the Longhorns to the two. Tulsa held on strong on the goal line to force a turnover on downs.

TULSA

Tulsa drove the field into Texas territory but were eventually set with a fourth down and 2, which they converted. The Golden Hurricane ran the ball on first and second down with little gain to set up third and eight from the Texas 26 yard line. On third down, Tulsa’s quarterback took a deep shot down the left sideline, which was incomplete. Tulsa attempted a 43-yard field goal, which was no good. Texas takes over at the 26 yard line.

TEXAS

Texas began the first drive after the interception with back-to-back penalties and a strike down the field to Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Sam Ehlinger took a quarterback keeper in the endzone for an early touchdown to give Texas a 7-0 lead.

TULSA

Tulsa returned the ball to the 16 yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Tulsa quarterback threw an interception to and the Longhorns take over at the Tulsa 47 yard line.

Texas won the toss and chose to defer to the second half. Tulsa chose to receive the ball to start the game.

PREGAME

Texas faces Tulsa in its first home game of the season. The Longhorns look to bounce back from a disappointing 29-34 loss to unranked Maryland. UT was ranked No. 23 at the time of that contest.

Tulsa comes to Austin after a sub-par 38-27 home win over Central Arkansas -- an FCS team.

KVUE sports reporter Shawn Clynch and digital producer Paul Livengood talked about what to expect at kickoff. WATCH HERE.

Texas is 107-15-3 (86.8 percent) all-time in home openers and has won 17 of its last 18 home openers. Saturday marked the first ever meeting between Texas and Tulsa. However, Longhorns head coach Tom Herman was 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane in his coaching career heading into the matchup.

Longhorn fans also might want to bring their rain jackets and umbrellas to the game on Saturday because weather is expected to play a factor in the Austin area around kickoff time.

RELATED | Texas football kickoff forecast includes thunderstorm chances

Here is a timeline of the gameday events:

Here is the timeline of your Texas Football Gameday events. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/o61slVuC3L — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 8, 2018

The Longhorns dedicated their performance on Saturday and for the rest of the season to the late UT alumnus Frank Denius. Denius' seat in Section 4, Row 15, Seat 26 would be memorialized before the game and will remain empty for the 2018 season.

© 2018 KVUE-TV