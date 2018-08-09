AUSTIN, Texas —

PREGAME

Texas faces Tulsa in its first home game of the season. The Longhorns look to bounce back from a disappointing 29-34 loss to unranked Maryland. UT was ranked No. 23 at the time of that contest.

Tulsa comes to Austin after a sub-par 38-27 home win over Central Arkansas -- an FCS team.

Texas is 107-15-3 (86.8 percent) all-time in home openers and has won 17 of its last 18 home openers. Saturday marked the first ever meeting between Texas and Tulsa. However, Longhorns head coach Tom Herman was 2-0 against the Golden Hurricanes in his coaching career heading into the matchup.

Longhorn fans also might want to bring their rain jackets and umbrellas to the game on Saturday because weather is expected to play a factor in the Austin area around kickoff time.

Here is a timeline of the gameday events:

The Longhorns dedicated their performance on Saturday and for the rest of the season to the late UT alumnus Frank Denius. Denius' seat in Section 4, Row 15, Seat 26 would be memorialized before the game and will remain empty for the 2018 season.

