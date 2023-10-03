Megan Thee Stallion returns to Houston for March Madness Music Festival

HOUSTON — We now know all of the acts coming to Houston for the March Madness Music Festival during the NCAA Final Four.
Megan Thee Stallion will headline on Friday, March 31. This will be the first time she has taken the stage this year with a special homecoming show.
Here are the acts that will be playing Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.
Friday, March 31
- Megan Thee Stallion
Saturday, April 1
- Maggie Rogers
- Lil Nas X
Sunday, April 2
- Tim McGraw
- Keith Urban
- Little Big Town
- Mickey Guyton
The festival will be at Discovery Green starting on Fri., March 31 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It will then continue on Sat., April 1, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. before closing out Sun., April 2, from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The concerts are free with registration. Fans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party beginning today at 1 p.m. ET at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest. You can also stream Sunday's live performances on the NCAA or Bleacher Report websites.
If you heading to Discovery Green for the concerts, here's a guide of what you can and can't bring.
The concerts are part of the NCAA men's Final Four, the battle for the college basketball national championship crown. It'll be played in Houston starting March 31 through April 3.
It's the fourth time the Bayou City has hosted the finale of March Madness.
Final Four Fan Fest
Join the fun with an interactive gaming experience at Fan Fest. Knock it out of the park at Home Run Derby, participate in one of the free cheer clinics over the weekend or snap a selfie with the championship trophy. All this and a lot more fun is going down at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Tickets are on sale now. Kids 12 and younger are free. Pre-sale tickets for children 13 and older are $8 or $10 at the door.
Capital One Cardholders and Men's Final Four ticketholders also get in free.
The event hours are:
Friday, March 31: Noon - 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 2: Noon - 8 p.m.
Monday, April 3: Noon - 6 p.m.
Tip-Off Tailgate
Semifinal and National Championship game ticket holders can stop by the Men's Final Four Tip-off Tailgate before the games at NRG Stadium.
Fans can enjoy free team pep rallies, musical performances, basketball-themed games, plus food and beverages. Tip-Off Tailgate opens Friday, March 31.
WHEN: Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1, Monday, April 3
HOURS (subject to change):
Friday - 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday - 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday - 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: NRG Park - Blue Lot
March Madness Music Festival
Big-name music acts will take the stage for the three-day music fest at Discovery Green, across from the George R. Brown Convention Center. The party is free, with registration, and is open to everyone, so you'll want to get there early.
The Music Festival has hosted more than 150,000 music fans each year. Past performers include: Aerosmith, The Chainsmokers, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Kendrick Lamar, Maroon 5, Fall Out Boy, Twenty-One Pilots, Aloe Blacc, Lukas Graham, Flo Rida, Panic! At the Disco, Pitbull, and Jason Derulo. Other performers who have helped celebrate Men's Final Four weekend throughout the years include Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, Zac Brown Band, Lady Antebellum, Weezer, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, The Killers, LL Cool J, Sting, Dave Matthews Band, Muse, Kings of Leon, Jimmy Buffet, KISS, The Black Keys, Kenny Chesney, and Taylor Swift and many others.