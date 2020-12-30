x
ASU postpones game with Cougars due to Covid-related issues

COVID-19 issues in Arizona State’s men’s basketball program have led to the postponement of Thursday’s game at Washington State.
Credit: AP
Washington State head coach Kyle Smith calls a play in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Montana State, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Pullman, Wash. (Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

COVID-19 issues in Arizona State’s men’s basketball program have led to the postponement of Thursday’s game at Washington State.

The schools will work with the Pac-12 Conference to reschedule the game.

This is the second Pac-12 basketball game postponed for the Cougs.  WSU had to postponed the Colorado game on December 5, due to "recent developments in Washington State's COVID-19 protocol."

No announcement about Arizona State’s game at Washington on Saturday has been made. The Sun Devils also had their Dec. 22 game against Utah postponed due to a positive coronavirus case in the Utes program.

