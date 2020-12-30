ASU postpones game with Cougars due to Covid-related issues

COVID-19 issues in Arizona State’s men’s basketball program have led to the postponement of Thursday’s game at Washington State.

The schools will work with the Pac-12 Conference to reschedule the game.

The Cougars men's basketball game with ASU on Thursday has been postponed.



The Sun Devils are dealing with some Covid-related issues. Both teams are hoping to reschedule the game. — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) December 30, 2020

This is the second Pac-12 basketball game postponed for the Cougs. WSU had to postponed the Colorado game on December 5, due to "recent developments in Washington State's COVID-19 protocol."