ASU postpones game with Cougars due to Covid-related issues

COVID-19 issues in Arizona State’s men’s basketball program have led to the postponement of Thursday’s game at Washington State.
The schools will work with the Pac-12 Conference to reschedule the game.
This is the second Pac-12 basketball game postponed for the Cougs. WSU had to postponed the Colorado game on December 5, due to "recent developments in Washington State's COVID-19 protocol."
No announcement about Arizona State’s game at Washington on Saturday has been made. The Sun Devils also had their Dec. 22 game against Utah postponed due to a positive coronavirus case in the Utes program.