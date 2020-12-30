Texas overcomes Ehlinger injury, routs Colorado 55-23

The Buffs' season ended with defeat in the Alamo Bowl on Tuesday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Casey Thompson passed for 170 yards and four touchdowns and No. 20 Texas overcame an injury to senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger and beat Colorado 55-23 in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Freshman running back Bijan Robinson rushed for 183 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown for Texas.

The Longhorns are undefeated in five bowl games under Tom Herman.

